Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,285. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

