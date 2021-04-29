CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after buying an additional 176,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $106.36 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.