CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,784,000 after buying an additional 249,571 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

