CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 117 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $290.27 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.28. The company has a market capitalization of $184.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

