CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,392 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

