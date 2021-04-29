CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 83 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in CDW by 10,701.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 536,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $182.03 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

