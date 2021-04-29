Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Century Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:CCS traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,844. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

