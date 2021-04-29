CGI (NYSE:GIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

GIB traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.86. 228,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,776. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

