CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

NYSE GIB traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,713. CGI has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

