CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$105.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GIB.A. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.69.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$107.00 on Wednesday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$80.29 and a 52-week high of C$109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$104.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

