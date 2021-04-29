Chainswap (TOKEN) One Day Volume Tops $373,943.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003356 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $373,943.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.96 or 0.00823216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001651 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.