Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIA. TD Securities increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$329.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

