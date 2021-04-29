Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,250. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -196.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

