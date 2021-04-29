Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,532 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $511.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,804. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.76 and a 200 day moving average of $479.51. The stock has a market cap of $244.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

