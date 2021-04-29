Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.92.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $24.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

