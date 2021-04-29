Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 207.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHGG opened at $95.40 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

