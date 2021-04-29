Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Chemed by 44.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Chemed by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $27,789,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 103.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CHE opened at $472.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.01. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $411.81 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

