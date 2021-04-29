Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Chemed by 44.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Chemed by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $27,789,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 103.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CHE opened at $472.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.01. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $411.81 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit