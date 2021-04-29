Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,034. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $188.13. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

