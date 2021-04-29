Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.16 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,571,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,687 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.67. 153,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,066. The company has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

