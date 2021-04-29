Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $102.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

