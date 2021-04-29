Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 385 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,343. The stock has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

