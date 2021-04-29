Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 4,575 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,196 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

NASDAQ EA traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.40. 92,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,501. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average is $135.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

