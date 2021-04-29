Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $22,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.57.

ALXN stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average is $145.03. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $168.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

