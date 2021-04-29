Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.49 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $21,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

