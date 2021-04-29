Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,456 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $106.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

