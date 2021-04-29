Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,142 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

