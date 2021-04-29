Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,235 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $246.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.