Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,408 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Shares of KSU opened at $295.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $304.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

