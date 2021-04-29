China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.65%.

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 124,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.9844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNP. Zacks Investment Research cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

