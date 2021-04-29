Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Update

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Chorus stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. Chorus has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

