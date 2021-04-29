Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report sales of $40.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.35 billion and the highest is $40.79 billion. Cigna reported sales of $38.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $165.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.29 billion to $166.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.21 billion to $176.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.24. 1,284,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $256.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

