Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Cigna worth $106,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI traded up $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $250.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $256.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

