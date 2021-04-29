Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XEC. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

