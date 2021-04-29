Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 5.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 14.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 43.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $7.04 on Thursday, reaching $352.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,204. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $197.13 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

