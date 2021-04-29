Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $191.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCA. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $198.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average is $166.93. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

