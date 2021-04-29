Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

