Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

