Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $142.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $14.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $767,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

