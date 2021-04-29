Civitas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $424.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 88.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $191,996.23 and approximately $424.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00039469 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001150 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,053,010 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

