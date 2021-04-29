Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 95,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,351,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.