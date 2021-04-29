Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 1,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,836,977.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 over the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Clearfield by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

