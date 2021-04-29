Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. 1,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,836,977.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $869,052.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 over the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Clearfield by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 1,593.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

