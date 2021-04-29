Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after buying an additional 105,547 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $30,833,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.