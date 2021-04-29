Clever DeFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $313,405.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 46.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00011594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $313,405.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00294724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $605.95 or 0.01132920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00731345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,531.62 or 1.00086517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

