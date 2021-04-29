Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Issues Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.