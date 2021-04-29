Cognex (CGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. Cognex has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.