Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -913.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.