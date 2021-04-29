Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Columbia Financial stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 3,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,887. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

