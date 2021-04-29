Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.16

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.16 and last traded at $114.19, with a volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

