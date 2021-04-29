Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $73.85, with a volume of 8548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 353,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

